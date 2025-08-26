Man electrocuted while setting bird trap in Pendang

PETALING JAYA: A 53-year-old man was found dead after he was believed to have been electrocuted while attempting to trap birds at Kampung Bukit Tok Chom, Pendang, Kedah today.

Pendang police chief Superintendent Rodzi Abu Hassan said the victim, identified as Sahrulnizam Ramli from Kampung Hujung Ketun, was discovered by a passer-by.

“Police received a report from a passer-by who found the victim’s body with severe burns and lying motionless. Investigations found no sign of foul play.

“A modified pole used to trap birds was found entangled with a high-voltage power cable,“ he told New Straits Times.

Police also found the victim’s motorcycle near the scene. The case has been classified as sudden death.

The body was later sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital in Alor Star for a post-mortem examination.