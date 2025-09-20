Man feared drowned while clam hunting in Sungai Pahang near Pekan

KUANTAN: A man is missing and feared to have drowned after being swept away by strong currents while searching for clams with his family in Sungai Pahang.

The incident occurred near Kampung Bukit Kenau in Pekan at approximately 6 pm on Thursday.

Peramu Fire and Rescue Station chief Wan Samsul Effendi Wan Mahmud identified the victim as 45-year-old Mohd Zainuren Abd Rashid.

He stated that the victim was looking for clams with four family members when he was carried away by the river current.

Firefighters initiated a search operation at 7.13 pm around the area where he was last seen.

The victim’s family members witnessed him being swept away while he was at a distance from them.

They attempted to locate him along the riverbank but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

The search operation was suspended at 7.30 pm due to fading light and will resume on Friday morning. – Bernama