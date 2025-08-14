Man fined RM2,500 for operating printing press without KDN licence

KANGAR: A 34-year-old man was fined RM2,500 by the Magistrate’s Court today for operating a printing press without a valid licence from the Home Ministry (KDN).

Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim imposed the fine after Muhammad Suhail Sazali pleaded guilty to the charge.

Muhammad Suhail, who was unrepresented, paid the fine immediately.

The offence occurred at Suhail Enterprise Premises, No. 4, Jalan Stadium Utama, Padang Nyaring, at 11.45 am on Oct 15, 2024.

He was charged under Section 3(4) of the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 (Act 301).

The law stipulates a maximum penalty of RM20,000 or three years’ imprisonment or both upon conviction.

Prosecuting Officer Esmahalil Ismail from the Perlis KDN Enforcement and Control Division handled the case. - Bernama