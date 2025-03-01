PETALING JAYA: A 49-year-old man was fined RM5,500 by the Kemaman Magistrate’s Court for damaging his neighbour’s property and possessing an imitation weapon.

According to New Straits Times, Tan Chee Kiong pleaded guilty to the charges before Magistrate Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin yesterday.

The first charge involved firing a slingshot loaded with ball bearings at his neighbor’s home, shattering a window and causing RM3,000 in damages.

The incident occurred on December 28 at 4.30pm in Taman Banggol Indah, Kampung Paya Berenjut, Kemaman.

He was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine.

The second charge pertained to the discovery of a rose gold-colored slingshot and a container holding 79 ball bearings found on a table in his home the following day at 6.45pm.

He was charged under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail or a RM5,000 fine.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lim Zhan Yi handled the prosecution, while Tan was represented by lawyer Nur Farahin Shazlin Mohd Redhuan Shah Edwin.

The accused was fined RM3,000 for the mischief charge and RM2,500 for possessing the imitation weapon. Both fines were paid in full.

