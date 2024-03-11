Man found dead in four wheel drive

IPOH: A man was found dead inside a locked four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at Taman Hillpark Waterfront, near here, today.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said JBPM received information about the incident involving the 42-year-old victim at 11.36 am.

He said eight personnel from the Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station were dispatched to the scene and found a man in the passenger seat of a locked Mitsubishi Triton.

“Firefighters managed to open the door using special equipment to extricate the victim, who was later confirmed dead by medical personnel,” he said in a statement, adding that the remains of the victim was handed over to the police for further action.

In a separate case, police detained an unemployed man suspected of vandalising the Kampung Bahagia railway bridge in Teluk Intan by spray-painting it, last night.

Teluk Intan District Police Chief ACP Ahmad Adnan Basri said the 44-year-old suspect was arrested at the scene with four cans of paint in various colors, believed to be used in the act.

“An urine test conducted on the suspect found him positive for cannabis. Background checks also revealed that the suspect had eight prior criminal records from 2012 to 2022,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Adnan said the suspect would be remanded from today (Nov 3) until Nov 6 for further investigations, and the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

“The investigation papers will also be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) for possible charges,” he added.