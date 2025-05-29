Man found drowned in Sg Pahang near Maran

KUANTAN: A 58-year-old man was found drowned in Sungai Pahang at Kampung Paya Pasir, Maran this afternoon.

A Pahang Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said a fisherman found the victim’s body floating at around 3 pm near the Kampung Paya Pasir sand pump.

He said the department used an aluminium boat to retrieve the victim, whose floating body was caught among a pile of driftwood. The body was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

“The operation faced difficulties in launching the boat due to the soft, sandy terrain of the area,” he added.

A total of seven personnel from the Maran Fire and Rescue Station were involved in the operation.

Meanwhile, Maran police chief Supt Wong Kim Wai said the victim’s body had been sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital’s Forensics Unitfor a post-mortem.