Man held to assist in case of intentionally crashing into motorcyclist

SHAH ALAM: Police have arrested a man to assist in investigations into a case of intentionally crashing into a motorcyclist at Jalan Dato Yusof Shahbudin 28, Bandar Sentosa in Klang yesterday.

Klang Selatan police chief ACP Ramli Kasa said the 37-year-old man, who was held at 1.15 am today in Klang, has four previous criminal records and has been remanded for four days until Wednesday (April 30).

“An investigation paper has been opened under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and it will be referred to the deputy public prosecutor soon,” he said in a statement today.

He added that police received a call from the public at 10.20 pm yesterday notifying them of an argument involving a car driver and a motorcyclist before the driver allegedly rammed his vehicle into the motorcyclist.

He said that during the incident, the 50-year-old was riding his motorcycle and tried to avoid some bumps on the road but his action resulted in the driver assuming that he (the victim) was riding recklessly.

“The suspect then honked at the motorcyclist, following which the motorcyclist chased after the driver and an argument broke out.

“During the argument, the motorcyclist hit the car’s windscreen with his helmet and the driver then rammed the victim until his motorcycle was dragged under the car,” he said.

Ramli said the suspect then left the scene while the victim was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang.

“The victim suffered injuries to both legs and shoulders while his left shoulder joint was dislocated. He is in stable condition,” he said while urging the public not to share the video clip of the incident so that it does not cause concern to the community.

Earlier, several public video recordings went viral on social media today showing a man being hit by a red Bezza car.