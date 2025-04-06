ALOR SETAR: A pasar malam trader selling children’s toys was today sentenced to 30 months’ jail and fined RM1,500 by the Magistrate’s Court here after pleading guilty to breaking into the home of ex- Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah last week.

Magistrate Nur Syifa Mohd Hamzah also ordered the night market trader, T. Rakesh Kumar, 44, to serve an additional six months jail if he defaulted on he fine.

According to the charge, the accused was alleged to have committed housebreaking by entering the residence of the former Kedah Menteri Besar and stealing a grass-cutting machine at Taman Rakyat here at 2.50am on May 29.

For the offence, he was charged under Section 457 of the Penal Code and punishable under the same section, which provides for imprisonment of up to 14 years and a fine or whipping.

Earlier, the accused, who was represented by National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Aina Shafina Idrus Saidi, appealed for a lenient sentence, citing that he is married, has no fixed income, and is responsible for supporting his wife and parents.

However, Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Sharmila Md Asri urged the court to impose a commensurate punishment as the offence was a repeat case and the accused had previous convictions for similar offences.