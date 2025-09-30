Man killed after trailer crashes into seven vehicles in Batu Pahat

BATU PAHAT: A man was killed after being pinned beneath a trailer in a collision involving seven vehicles in front of Masjid Sabak Uni on Jalan Kluang–Batu Pahat in Ayer Hitam this morning.

Batu Pahat Fire and Rescue operations commander Superintendent Hafizul Adzrin said the department received an emergency call at 10.19 am.

He confirmed that a trailer had lost control and crashed into six other vehicles, involving a total of twelve victims.

Three people in an Isuzu lorry, three in a Honda HR-V, and one in a Hicom lorry were among those injured in the incident.

Four other victims, including the trailer driver, escaped the multi-vehicle collision without any physical harm.

Firefighters discovered one car driver trapped after his vehicle became wedged under the massive trailer.

Rescue teams used a crane and specialised extrication tools to free the pinned driver from the wreckage.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene despite the rescue team’s efforts to save him.

The deceased’s body was officially handed over to the police for further investigation and procedures.

All injured individuals received immediate medical attention and were transported to hospital for treatment.

The collision caused significant traffic disruption along the busy Jalan Kluang–Batu Pahat route during the morning hours.

Local authorities have initiated a full investigation to determine the exact cause of the trailer losing control.

This tragic incident serves as a sobering reminder about road safety, especially for heavy vehicle operators.

Emergency services demonstrated coordinated response capabilities during this challenging rescue operation. – Bernama