Man killed in Mukah car accident after vehicle skids off road

SIBU: A man died after the car he was driving skidded off the road at KM7, Jalan Oya-Dalat in Mukah early today. The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) confirmed the victim as Chung Marn Cherk, a resident of Jalan Rubber Barat in Kuching.

According to a JBPM spokesperson, emergency services received a distress call at 3.37 am, prompting a response team from the Mukah fire station to rush to the scene, located 33 km away.

“We found a Toyota Rush vehicle had skidded off the road, and the victim had been ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene,“ the spokesperson said. Police had already transported the victim’s body to Mukah Hospital before firefighters arrived.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Authorities urge motorists to exercise caution, especially during early morning travel when visibility may be reduced. - Bernama