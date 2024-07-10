PETALING JAYA: A man lodged a false police report that he was robbed due to his fear of being scolded for losing RM850 belonging to his wife.

According to New Straits Times, the man, 25, came to the police station at 8.22pm on October 5 and claimed that he was robbed by two men on motorcycles in Kampung Tanjung Bundong, Kota Samarahan.

The man also claimed that he was assaulted with a sharp weapon and was robbed off RM850 in cash, three packages belonging to customers and a smartphone.

“Our probe showed that the crime did not occur.

“The suspect confessed to filing a false report about losing his wife’s RM850 while sleeping in a parking lot in Bandar Riyal,” Kota Samarahan district police chief Deputy Superintendent Jaimi Husin was quoted as saying, adding that the man had lodged the false report to avoid being scolded by his wife.

The man was subsequently arrested for lodging the said report.