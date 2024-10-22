Man loses RM200,000 to non-existent investment received via WhatsApp

SIBU: A man lost RM202,000 after being deceived by a non-existent investment offer received through WhatsApp early last month.

Sibu district police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said the victim, in his 50s, had received a message through the app from a representative of an investment company, offering huge profits.

“A representative of an investment company had offered an investment with a large profit from Boci International Investment Club, and attracted by the offer, the victim was interested in participating in the investment scheme,“ he said in a statement today.

Zulkipli said the victim was then included in a group on Whatsapp that discussed the investment and the victim was also asked to download an application that was used as a platform for the investment.

“Starting from Sept 26 to Oct 11, 2024, the victim made 13 money transfers totalling RM202,000 into three local bank accounts,“ he explained.

He said on Oct 21 (Monday), the victim contacted the suspect again to inquire about the withdrawal of the profits he had earned, but the suspect gave various excuses and the victim who became suspicious, decided to lodge a police report on the same day for further action.

The public is advised to not easily believe any investment offered through any social media platform.

He said any advice or further information can be referred to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 and through the Facebook@Cybercrimealertrmp@jsjkpdrm website.

He said the public can also verify bank accounts and suspicious phone numbers through the http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule/ website.