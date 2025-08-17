Danish train crash kills one as high-speed collision hits farm truck

COPENHAGEN: Danish police confirmed an express train was moving at a relatively high speed when it collided with a farm truck, resulting in one fatality and 27 injuries.

The accident occurred on Friday at a railway crossing in Bjerndrup, southwest Denmark, where both the train and truck drivers were critically injured.

A 60-year-old woman lost her life, while five of the injured remain in critical condition, according to police reports.

The train, en route from Copenhagen to Sonderborg, struck the truck carrying agricultural waste at an unbarricaded crossing.

Authorities stated the train’s speed was a key factor in the crash, though an investigation will determine if warning signals functioned properly.

TV2 reported a similar fatal accident in July just three kilometres away, where a 24-year-old driver died after a train hit his car. - AFP