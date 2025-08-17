Kane and Diaz lead Bayern to German Super Cup win over Stuttgart

BAYERN Munich secured a record 10th German Super Cup victory with a 2-1 win over Stuttgart on Saturday.

Harry Kane and Luis Diaz were the heroes for Bayern, each finding the net in a hard-fought contest.

The match marked the first edition of the competition renamed in honour of Franz Beckenbauer, who passed away earlier this year.

Kane opened the scoring in the 18th minute, finishing off a slick move involving Michael Olise.

The England captain now has 86 goals in 97 appearances for Bayern since joining last summer.

Stuttgart pushed hard for an equaliser in the second half, spurred on by a passionate home crowd.

Diaz doubled Bayern’s lead in the 77th minute with a close-range header from Serge Gnabry’s cross.

The Colombian celebrated by mimicking former Liverpool teammate Diogo Jota’s signature video-game tribute.

Jota tragically died in a car accident in July, making Diaz’s gesture particularly poignant.

Stuttgart pulled one back through Jamie Leweling in stoppage time, but it proved too little too late.

Bayern captain Joshua Kimmich hailed the win as a statement of intent for the new season.

“We wanted to show everyone that we’re here,“ Kimmich told Sat 1.

The build-up to the match was overshadowed by transfer rumours surrounding Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade.

Bayern reportedly made multiple bids for the German forward, but Stuttgart stood firm.

On the pitch, Bayern kept Woltemade quiet for most of the game, limiting Stuttgart’s attacking threat.

Olise was instrumental in Bayern’s opener, delivering a perfectly weighted pass for Kane.

Stuttgart’s defence failed to deal with the danger, allowing Kane to slot home with precision.

The hosts came close to equalising late on, with Woltemade heading over from a promising position.

Manuel Neuer produced a stunning save to deny Leweling before Diaz sealed the win.

Bayern will begin their Bundesliga campaign against RB Leipzig on Friday.

Stuttgart travel to Union Berlin a day later for their league opener. - AFP