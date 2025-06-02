Man nabbed for possession of homemade weapons

IPOH: A man was arrested for allegedly possessing homemade weapons namely slingshots resembling rifles as well as crossbows during a raid on a house on Jalan Tambun here early yesterday morning.

Perak Acting Police Chief DCP Zulkafli Sariaat said the 34-year-old man was arrested by the Special Investigation Division (D9) of the Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department at around 12.30 am.

He said, during the raid, police seized seven slingshots resembling rifles, four crossbows, six arrows, and 300 ball bearings, along with a mobile phone.

“We have opened an investigation under Section 8(a) of the Weapons Act 1960 and Section 7(1) of the Corrosive Explosives and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958.

“The suspect has been remanded for two days, until today (Feb 6), to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement today.

Zulkafli added that a urine test showed the suspect was negative for drugs, and a background check revealed no prior criminal record.