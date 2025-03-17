PETALING JAYA: A man recently encountered a “near-death” situation on a curving road in Sabah, facing three vehicles overtaking on the double lines.

The incident took place on Sunday (March 16) at around 1.41pm on the Tambunan-Penampang road.

Fahadi Adi shared on Facebook the dashcam footage showing a green express bus being the first vehicle to overtake on the double lines then briefly followed by a Proton Saga.

“I was with my family, we almost died because of these three professional drivers,” he sarcastically captioned his post.

Fahadi managed to slow down in time and let the two vehicles go first. He was also grateful that no one was speeding behind him.

However, a white sports utility vehicle also did the same as the previous two vehicles, momentarily blocking his path before finally merging into the right lane.

In one of the screenshots, netizens’ comments under the image alleged that the white SUV was a government-issued transport as the government crest was seen displayed at the side of the SUV.

Netizens were infuriated at the three drivers due to their recklessness and urged the authorities to take action.