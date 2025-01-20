PETALING JAYA: The police remanded an individual today over his alleged involvement in a disabled man’s assault at a pasar tani in Chukai, Terengganu last week.

The 40-year-old man was arrested after providing a statement at the Kemaman district police headquarters (IPD) at around 11.30pm on Sunday (Jan 19).

He was granted a three day remand order starting today at the Kemaman magistrates’ court by magistrate Sharifah Amirda Shasha Amir Sharifuddin, the New Straits Times reported.

Police detained the suspect according to Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Acting Kemaman district police chief DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’afar previously said four men, aged between 18 and 60 years old, were detained over their alleged involvement and three witnesses were summoned to have their statements recorded.

During the incident which took place on Friday (Jan 17), the 47-year-old victim who has a mental disability was assaulted by several people at the Padang Astaka Chukai’s Pasar Tani, sustaining injuries believed to be inflicted by alleged punches and kicks from traders and customers.

It was reported that the incident stemmed due to the victim’s motorcycle accidentally colliding into one of the stalls at the market, causing their items to topple over, which then lead to the assault.

Police also found a video clip of the incident that circulated on social media since Friday morning and on Sunday, reminded the public to stop spreading the assault video.