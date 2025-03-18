Man remanded over stabbing of IPT student

SUNGAI PETANI: A 19-year-old man has been remanded for six days from today to assist in the investigation into the stabbing of a female student at a higher learning institution (IPT) campus near here yesterday.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate M. Kalaiarasi at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital here, as the suspect is receiving treatment for a finger injury.

The remand is to facilitate further investigation under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Yesterday, the media reported that a 19-year-old female student suffered serious injuries after being stabbed by a male friend at an IPT campus near here.

Kuala Muda district police chief ACP Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail confirmed the arrest and said the suspect was a former student of the IPT, while the victim was still studying there.

He said that before the incident, the suspect met the victim at 10.30 am yesterday to talk about their relationship, but she allegedly wanted to end it.

“In a fit of anger, the suspect stabbed the victim in the back and neck with a knife before fleeing the scene. However, he was arrested soon after,” he said.