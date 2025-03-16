IPOH: A man who was reported missing three days ago was found dead in a drain at Jalan Kampar-Tapah in front of a Christian cemetery early today.

Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department assistant director (Operations) in Perak, Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the department was informed about the discovery of the 42-year-old victim at 1.25 am.

“The body was found in a 1.2 metre-deep drain together with a motorcycle belonging to the victim,” he said in a statement today.

The body was then handed over to the police for further action.