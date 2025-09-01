PETALING JAYA: The body of an unidentified man was found floating in Sungai Damansara, near a warehouse in Seksyen 22, on Wednesday morning (January 8).

Shah Alam OCPD Asst Comm Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim confirmed that a member of the public reported the discovery to police at 11.14am, The Star reported.

ALSO READ: Man shot dead while dining at restaurant

“The victim did not have any identification documents on him.

“He was found lying face down in the water, wearing a red T-shirt and dark pants. There was no BCG jab mark on his left arm,” he said in a statement on Thursday (January 9).

Preliminary investigations revealed the victim had defensive wounds and other injuries that might have caused his death.

“The body has been sent to Shah Alam Hospital for post-mortem to identify the cause of death,“ he stated.

“We urge those with information on the case to contact investigating officer Insp Mohamad Amzar Mohamad Shuffie at 013-6666657.”