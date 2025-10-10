Man’s body found stuffed in suitcase, police looking for murder suspect

BUTTERWORTH: Police are hunting for a suspect involved in the murder of a man whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase near the Ampang Jajar Flats, Permatang Pauh here yesterday.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the 31-year-old victim was found with an injury to his neck, his hands tied, and his head covered with a plastic bag inside the suitcase.

“Police received a report regarding the incident at 1.46 pm, and investigations at the location found the victim in a suitcase in the area behind the flats. We are investigating whether the victim was murdered elsewhere before his body was wrapped, placed into the bag, and dumped in that area.

“The post-mortem results by forensic experts found the cause of death as ‘suffocation’, and the victim’s identity has also been confirmed after being identified by immediate family members,“ he said in a statement tonight.

He informed that further investigations also revealed that the victim had been reported missing by his family last Wednesday after he failed to return home, until his body was found in the suitcase yesterday.

Azizee said further investigations are being carried out, including tracing the suspect involved in the incident, and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

“The public who have any information regarding the incident can contact the investigating officer ASP Norhaslinda Rahmat at 04-576 2222 (EXT: 2275) or any nearby police station to channel information to assist the investigation,“ he said.

It is understood that the body was discovered by drainage cleaning workers who were carrying out routine tasks in the vicinity of the flats before reporting it to the police.