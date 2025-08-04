SHAH ALAM: Police detained an 18-year-old man who was spotted in a viral video running naked at the Persiaran Kayangan junction in Section 8 here this morning.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said he was arrested at 8.30 am and taken to the Section 6 police station.

“He could only communicate using hand gestures, and he wrote down the phone number of a person who could be contacted,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Iqbal said according to the teenager’s uncle, who later came to the police station, his nephew, who has been living with him in Section 9, has mental health issues and had previously received psychiatric treatment.

“The teenager was handed over to his uncle. He will receive further treatment at Shah Alam Hospital,” he added.