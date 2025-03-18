PETALING JAYA: The Seremban Sessions Court fined a man RM10,000 for possessing two protected wildlife without a licence.

Muhammad Nazrin Md Yunus pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing a protected animal without a licence and was fined RM5,000 for each charge in default of three months jail, the New Straits Times reported.

The 30-year-old was found illegally possessing a Malayan porcupine (Hystrix brachyura) and a white-rumped shama (Copsychus malabaricus) - both classified as protected species under the Wildlife Conservation (Amendment) Act 2022.

The offences were committed at a residence in Felda Pasoh 1, Simpang Pertang in Jelebu on May 21, 2024.

ALSO READ: Man busted for illegal wildlife trade, delivering endangered animals to clients using courier service

Both charges are according to Section 60(1)(a) of the act which criminalises those possessing protected wildlife without a valid licence.

Nazrin, who did not have legal representation, appealed for a lighter sentence, saying he was facing financial difficulties and having to take care of his parents.

The prosecution, handled by Ain Nur Shainaz from the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan), urged the court to impose a sentence that can serve as a deterrent.

In a similar case, the same court ordered a restaurant assistant to pay a RM5,000 fine for possessing an African-spurred tortoise (Geochelone sulcata).

ALSO READ: Malayan tigers can fetch up to RM200,000 in the black market - Perhilitan

The fine was imposed on Tan Mei Ching after she pleaded guilty to the possession of the protected species, classified as an offence under Section 60(1)(a) of the same act.

The unrepresented 42-year-old committed the offence in Taman Baiduri in April 2024.

Tan told the court she and her family did not know the tortoise was a protected species and kept the animal for “‘feng shui’ purposes”, as quoted.

Both offenders have paid off the fines.