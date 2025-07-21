Many pilgrims decline Haj subsidy as awareness grows

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of Malaysian pilgrims opting out of Haj subsidies has risen over the past two years, reflecting increased awareness of financial readiness as a key requirement for the pilgrimage.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar revealed the trend in Parliament today, noting a decline in subsidy uptake among B40 and M40 groups.

“Tabung Haji (TH) is making efforts to explain to Muslims the link between Haj and the condition of affordability.

“Beginning in 2022, the subsidies provided by TH to B40 and M40 pilgrims have been decreasing... this is an effort to educate Muslims on the obligation of Haj,“ he said.

A total of 396 pilgrims declined subsidies in 2023, followed by 263 in 2024. Mohd Na’im attributed this shift to a growing understanding that performing Haj should only be undertaken when financially capable.

The trend has also benefited TH’s financial health, with dividend payouts rising to 3.25 per cent last year.

On Haj costs and quotas, Mohd Na’im confirmed no price increase for Muassasah pilgrims this year, with fees remaining at RM33,300 per person.

Malaysia’s official Haj quota, set at 31,600 annually by Saudi Arabia, has been fully utilised from 2020 to 2025.

However, in 2022, pandemic restrictions reduced the quota to 14,306 pilgrims. - Bernama