Sarawak animal cruelty laws need urgent reform, say activists

KUCHING: Consumer and animal rights advocates in Sarawak are urging state authorities to intensify efforts against animal abuse, citing inadequate enforcement and outdated legislation as major barriers to protecting vulnerable animals.

The National Consumer Action Council’s Sibu branch has highlighted growing concerns about widespread cruelty toward cats and dogs across the state, calling for immediate legislative and enforcement reforms.

Branch chairman Lucas Lau emphasised that Malaysia is experiencing an alarming increase in animal cruelty cases, requiring urgent intervention beyond public education campaigns.

“The frequency of cruel treatment against animals has increased dramatically. We need stricter law enforcement rather than just awareness programs,“ Lau stated in a press release.

“While Malaysia has existing laws that impose imprisonment and substantial fines for animal cruelty, enforcement remains severely inadequate. Animal cruelty constitutes an offense under the Malaysian Penal Code, yet perpetrators rarely face consequences due to poor enforcement mechanisms.”

According to data obtained from the Veterinary Department, 7,613 animal cruelty cases involving dogs and cats were recorded between 2022 and mid-2023.

Lau noted that young people are increasingly involved in these incidents, warning that animal cruelty often escalates to violent crimes against humans.

The activist called for stronger state commitment to preventing animal abuse and protecting defenseless creatures, arguing that compassionate treatment of animals reflects a civilized and progressive society.

Recent High-Profile Cases

Earlier this year, Bandar Kuching MP Dr. Kelvin Yii demanded an investigation into the brutal killing of a kitten at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak’s campus. Evidence suggested the animal was deliberately dismembered.

Despite complaints following the discovery of the mutilated kitten, university management denied any cruelty had occurred. Dr. Yii called for public release of CCTV footage from the incident location.

“This case is deeply disturbing, particularly given viral footage suggesting the kitten was deliberately cut apart, contrary to the university’s claim that a male cat was responsible,“ Dr. Yii stated in April.

“I urge proper investigations by both police and veterinary authorities.”

Dr. Yii highlighted that numerous animal cruelty cases in Sarawak have gone unpunished, attributing this to inadequate legal frameworks.

Legislative Gaps

Unlike peninsular Malaysian states and Sabah, which operate under the Animal Welfare Act, Sarawak continues using outdated legislation that provides insufficient animal protection.

“Sarawak has refused to modernise its antiquated laws that fail to effectively combat animal cruelty. The state must enhance efforts to protect both domestic animals and wildlife,“ Dr. Yii had explained.

Another shocking incident occurred on January 20, when a driver deliberately ran over a stray dog on Jalan Stampin in Kuching, sparking outrage among animal welfare advocates and DAP politicians.

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chien Jen and special assistant Michael Kong supported animal lovers in filing police reports across multiple locations in Kuching.

“It’s heartbreaking that such cruelty remains prevalent in Sarawak. This incident starkly reminds us that such brutality persists in our society,“ Chong commented.

“The national Animal Welfare Act must be extended to Sarawak immediately, as current state laws inadequately protect animals. Such inhumane acts are unacceptable.”

Beyond public incidents, pets and animals in Sarawak frequently endure cruel treatment in homes and pet shops, often confined in cramped cages for extended periods.