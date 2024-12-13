JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service (Maqis) Department in Johor confiscated nearly six tons of wood products from China at the Pasir Gudang Port last Tuesday after the consignment was found without a valid import permit.

Its director Edie Putra Md Yusof said the ‘Wooden Frame Wheat Straw’ product, weighing 5,913 kilogrammes and estimated to be worth RM75,000, was seized following an inspection carried out at 4 pm.

“It was found that the wood product also did not undergo any treatment as stipulated in the import conditions,“ he said in a statement today.

Importing products without a valid permit from MAQIS is an offence under Section 11(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 and is punishable under Section 11(3).

If found guilty, offenders can be fined not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisoned for up to six years, or both.