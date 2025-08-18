MARA entrepreneurs hit RM2.2 billion sales in 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Entrepreneurs leasing business premises under Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) generated RM2.2 billion in sales last year.

Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development Datuk Rubiah Wang revealed the figures in Parliament today.

As of June 2025, sales from 6,557 business lots nationwide reached RM1.01 billion, marking a 5.6% increase year-on-year.

Rubiah added that these businesses created 14,943 job opportunities across MARA premises.

She was responding to a query from Datuk Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (BN-Tampin) on MARA’s economic contributions.

Despite strong demand, limited business spaces and ageing infrastructure remain key challenges.

Most MARA arcades were built in the 1970s and 1980s and now require upgrades.

Under the 13th Malaysia Plan, MARA has requested RM50 million to modernise its commercial properties.

The upgrades aim to make premises more appealing for entrepreneurs and visitors.

Bakri Jamaluddin (PN-Tangga Batu) raised concerns about government agencies renting MARA spaces.

Rubiah confirmed MARA is reviewing its allocation policy to prioritise Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

Proposals include limiting lots per tenant and reassessing government agency usage.

She stressed that MARA’s core mission remains Bumiputera entrepreneur development.

Renting to capable firms or agencies is permitted if guidelines are followed.

Examples include PTPTN and TEKUN leasing spaces in Melaka’s MARA properties.

Such rentals ensure optimal use of less strategic or underdemanded spaces.

Long-term leases are granted to tenants with stable businesses and community benefits.

Rubiah noted insufficient demand from new entrepreneurs in some areas influences rental decisions. - Bernama