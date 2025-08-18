Keeping Pan Borneo Highway clean is everyone’s duty, says minister

BINTULU: Keeping the Pan Borneo Highway clean is a shared responsibility, not just for the government but all road users, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

He emphasised that the highway, a multi-billion-ringgit national asset, plays a crucial role in Sarawak’s development.

“It is disheartening to see rubbish strewn along the Pan Borneo Highway, particularly near P-Turns and pedestrian bridges. It is not only an eyesore but also tarnishes the image of Sarawakians and the state as a whole,” he said during the ‘Cleanliness Awareness Campaign’ launch at the PBH Bintulu-Miri P-Turn.

Nanta stated that new laws on cleanliness were unnecessary as local authorities like the Bintulu Development Authority already have anti-littering regulations.

He highlighted that public self-discipline is more effective than relying solely on enforcement officers to maintain cleanliness.

“We want the media to spread this message positively. You also have a responsibility to convince the public to play their part in keeping the highway clean. Civic awareness is the key,” he added.

The government will provide additional rubbish bins at strategic locations along the highway for easier waste disposal.

At the ‘Jaga Pan Borneo Bait-Bait’ event, attended by over 200 residents, Nanta also urged motorists to drive safely and follow traffic rules.

He noted that over 500,000 road accidents occur annually in Malaysia, mostly due to negligence and traffic violations. - Bernama