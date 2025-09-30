MARA launches high-voltage electrical programme for Bumiputera workers

TASEK GELUGOR: Majlis Amanah Rakyat has launched a new Electrical Specialist Competency programme for 11 kilovolt distribution systems to increase Bumiputera participation in Malaysia’s high-voltage electricity sector.

MARA Director-General Datuk Zulfikri Osman stated this initiative aligns with efforts to strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training while ensuring more Bumiputera workers gain Energy Commission-recognised qualifications.

He revealed current Bumiputera participation in the sector stands at only around 10%, expressing confidence this programme can significantly increase that number.

“The Seberang Perai Utara Skills Institute is the first institution to introduce this programme specifically designed to produce Category BO Machinery Operators qualified in operating 11kV high-voltage systems,“ he told reporters after the programme launch.

Zulfikri emphasised the programme’s significance given the electricity industry’s strategic importance for national development.

He noted demand for skilled workers in this field is increasing alongside rapid industrial, infrastructure and urban development progress.

The programme offers two flexible study modes with full-time completion in five months or part-time study over ten months.

This approach accommodates both full-time students and industry workers seeking training without leaving their jobs.

The first cohort of 40 students will begin studies this November as programme pioneers.

Zulfikri confirmed certificate holders will qualify for higher positions with good starting salaries.

The institute has received two 33kV main distribution substations and seven 11kV electrical substations for industrial-grade practical training.

Energy Commission approval and accreditation for these facilities was granted on July 11.

Regarding future plans, MARA intends to introduce a Category BO 33kV Electrical Equipment Maintenance programme through the Seberang Perai Utara Skills Institute.

The organisation also proposes developing B1 and B4 category training facilities under the 13th Malaysia Plan. – Bernama