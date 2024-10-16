MARA steps in to ensure student can sit for UKKM, IGCSE tests

KOTA BHARU: Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has swiftly intervened in the case of outstanding student Nur Nasuha Nusi, 12, who missed the MARA Junior Science College (MRSM) entry tendency test (UKKM) and the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE) special test for Form One.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced that the agency would contact Nur Nasuha’s parents yesterday.

“Insya Allah, the MRSM Kuala Krai will assist in arranging transportation for this deserving student to take the UKKM test.

“I have repeatedly said that poverty or financial constraints should never hinder a student’s education,“ he said in a Facebook post.

He urged that any similar cases be reported directly to him, assuring that MARA would do everything possible to prevent any outstanding student from dropping out.

Asyraf Wajdi comments were in response to Nur Nasuha’s distress about missing the MRSM qualification test due to her family’s lack of transportation and financial difficulties

He added that the MARA Secondary Education Division would announce a new date for the UKKM test for candidates who request changes for various reasons on Oct 23.

Earlier today, it was reported that Nur Nasuha missed the UKKM and IGCSE for Form One 2025 at MRSM Kuala Krai, originally scheduled for Oct 8, because her family could not afford transportation.

Meanwhile, her father, Mohd Nusi Mamat, expressed gratitude for the attention MARA and MRSM have given to his daughter’s case.

He was informed that arrangements had been made to transport Nur Nasuha from their home to MRSM Kuala Krai today.