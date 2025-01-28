JOHOR BAHRU: The Region Two Marine Police Force seized 822 cylinders of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worth RM326,600 after raiding premises on Jalan Cempaka 1, Air Bemban, in Kulai today.

Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said four foreign men working at the premises were detained in the 6.30 am raid, which was conducted following a public tip-off.

“The suspects (workers) failed to provide any purchase documents for the LPG gas or valid identification.

“Police also found equipment believed to be used for transferring subsidised gas into larger gas cylinders for the industrial market,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the suspects and seized items were handed over to the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry for further action under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 and Section 6 (1) (C) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

He also urged the public to continue providing information to Johor police regarding illegal activities or violations of laws and regulations to preserve national security and public order.