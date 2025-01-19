TUMPAT, Jan 19 (Bernama) -- A married couple was arrested on January 12 in Kampung Belimbing, Tanah Merah, over their alleged involvement in smuggling cigarettes worth RM648,738, including unpaid duties.

Kelantan Royal Malaysian Customs Department director Wan Jamal Abdul Salam Wan Long said the contraband was seized after his team intercepted a lorry carrying 539,400 cigarettes, believed to have been smuggled from a neighbouring country to meet the demand of foreign workers from China in the Klang Valley.

“The confiscated cigarettes are estimated to be worth RM102,486, with duties amounting to RM366,252.60. A Hino lorry, worth RM180,000, was also seized,” he told a press conference here today.

Wan Jamal Abdul Salam said that the two suspects, both aged 34 and from the Klang Valley, were believed to have come to Kelantan to obtain cigarettes smuggled in via the country’s border.

He added the couple had confessed to being paid RM600 per trip to deliver the contraband cigarettes to the Klang Valley.

“Both suspects have been remanded for 10 days from Jan 13 to assist in the investigation under Section 135(1)(e) of the Customs Act 1967,” he said.

Wan Jamal Abdul Salam urged the public to assist the department in combating smuggling activities by providing information via the Customs’ toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or through the nearest Customs office.