Married couple detained to assist probe into alleged abuse of daughter

GEORGE TOWN: Police detained a husband and wife to help in investigations into the incident of their daughter being caned until she suffered cuts and bruises on her back, in an incident at their home in Sungai Ara near here.

Barat Daya district police chief ACP Sazalee Adam said his team received a report on this incident from the Year Six student’s principal on Tuesday (May 20) before the couple, aged 47 and 49, were arrested.

“The incident was uncovered after the counselling teacher found the 12-year-old pupil in a sick condition at school before examining her and finding signs of injury on the victim’s back. The school principal filed a police report while the pupil was sent to the Penang Hospital for further treatment,“ he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He said the girl said that she had been caned frequently for the past two years, the last time being on Sunday after she mistakenly put food into the wardrobe.

Sazalee said the girl had also been locked up in a dog cage and police were currently conducting further investigations.

“The couple who work as manager and engineer at two factories near here are now remanded for further investigation into the case,“ he also said.

Meanwhile, in BUTTERWORTH, the incident in which a man was attacked and slashed in front of a restaurant in Jalan Raja Uda here on Friday, is believed to be over the victim’s business problems.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) district acting police chief Supt C.Tharmalingam said this was derived based on police investigations conducted on seven men who were detained to assist in the case investigation.

“Police are still carrying out a detailed investigation into the case, but it is believed to have stemmed from the victim’s business problems. The local man, 41, is a businessman who is receiving treatment at the hospital,“ he said when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He added that all seven men arrested are still in remand and police believe with their arrest, including the three suspects who attacked and slashed the victim, the case could be solved.