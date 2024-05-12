Married couple plead guilty to possessing materials on Daesh terrorist group

KUALA LUMPUR: A married couple pleaded guilty in two High Courts here today to charges of possessing materials related to the Daesh terrorist group in May this year.

Muhammad Fesool Haron, 35, pleaded guilty before Judge K. Muniandy to possessing one video recording, 10 video clips, and five screenshots related to the Daesh terrorist group, in his mobile phone.

The offence was committed at a premise in the Kempas industrial area, Johor Bahru, on May 30.

He was charged under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code (Act 574), which carries a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine upon conviction.

In another court, his wife Suhaini Sarwan, 46, pleaded guilty to three charges of possessing articles and items related to the Daesh group on her mobile phone and laptop before Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin.

She committed the offences in Kota Tinggi and the Kempas industrial area, Johor Bahru, between 1.15 pm and 4.30 pm on May 30.

However, Suhaini pleaded not guilty to two additional charges of supporting the Daesh group via Facebook using the accounts ‘Suhaini Sarwan’ and ‘Enma Kenma’.

The act was allegedly committed on May 27 and was detected by Bukit Aman Special Branch Counter Terrorism Division (E8) at 5.50 pm on the same day.

Both charges were framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a prison sentence not exceeding 40 years or a fine upon conviction.

The court set the sentencing on Dec 11 for Muhammad Fesool and Jan 9 for Suhaini.