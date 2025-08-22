Masjid Jamek and Pasar Seni LRT extend hours for Gaza solidarity event

KUALA LUMPUR: The operating hours of the Masjid Jamek and Pasar Seni LRT stations will be extended until 1 am tomorrow and on Sunday in conjunction with the “Malam Himpunan dan Selawat Malaysiaku Bersama Gaza” programme at Dataran Merdeka here.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) announced in a statement that additional staff will be stationed at strategic locations to assist passenger movement and ensure smooth traffic flow at the relevant stations.

Passengers are encouraged to use Touch ‘n Go cards for smoother journeys and to avoid congestion when entering and exiting stations.

For those using tokens, it is recommended to purchase round-trip tokens in advance, before leaving the station.

“Passengers requiring assistance are encouraged to seek help from station staff,“ according to Rapid Rail.

The Gaza solidarity gathering event is expected to draw over 100,000 participants from across the country and will be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will deliver the keynote address and official opening speech.

The event will be interspersed with various spiritual activities, including the solat hajat prayer, recitation of Qunut Nazilah, a special Qasidah performance, and the symbolic flag-off of the Sumud Nusantara Flotilla delegation.

Among the carnival’s attractions are the VR Gaza Time Tunnel, a humanitarian innovation by MAPIM (The Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organisations), a hot air balloon show, the Havoc Food Festival, exhibitions by various agencies, the launch of the Encyclopedia of Malaysian Projects in Gaza (Gaza 101), the Kids World Hall and film screenings about the struggle in Gaza.

Rapid Rail said other stations would be closed as usual, but passengers could still exit at all stations to continue their journey home.

“To plan your journey more easily, passengers are also advised to follow Rapid KL’s social media and download the PULSE Rapid KL app,“ according to Rapid Rail. – Bernama