MATRADE secures RM5.62 billion potential exports at Expo 2025 Osaka

OSAKA: The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation has secured 5.62 billion ringgit in potential exports at Expo 2025 Osaka.

Chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohd Mustafa Abd Aziz said the figure was mainly contributed by the green technology, construction and professional services, chemical and chemical products, information and communications technology and services, as well as halal products and services sectors.

He said the results were derived from more than 1,500 business meetings facilitated by MATRADE, including business matching sessions between Malaysian exporters and Japanese, as well as international buyers and investors.

Mohd Mustafa said they focused on three key components throughout the six-month expo, namely business matching sessions, business pitching sessions and business seminars.

He said MATRADE’s presence in Japan, especially in Osaka, reflected Malaysia’s commitment to strengthening economic diplomacy, expanding market access and contributing to the shared prosperity vision under ASEAN economic integration.

Following the conclusion of Malaysia’s participation at the expo, he said MATRADE aims to further position itself as a strategic partner in global trade, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region.

Mohd Mustafa revealed that for 2025, they have seen double-digit trade growth in new markets such as Africa, West Asia and Latin America.

He added that they have surpassed their one trillion ringgit trade target for 2025.

Mohd Mustafa expressed confidence that they can achieve even higher by year-end.

Moving forward, he said MATRADE will continue to take a more proactive approach in promoting Malaysian goods and services globally, ensuring more opportunities are opened up for local companies worldwide.

The Malaysia Pavilion, spanning 2,654.52 square metres across three floors and themed “Weaving a Future in Harmony,“ showcased Malaysia’s commitment to a sustainable, inclusive and forward-looking future.

Throughout the six-month expo, Malaysia recorded a total of 24.45 billion ringgit in potential trade and investment deals.

This comprised 5.62 billion ringgit in potential exports, 12.79 billion ringgit in potential investments and 6.04 billion ringgit from more than 70 memoranda of understanding, agreements and cooperation signed between Malaysian businesses and various international partners. – Bernama