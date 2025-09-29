Mayu Global subsidiary director under MACC probe, accounts frozen

KUALA LUMPUR: A director of Sunrise Manner Sdn Bhd, an 80% owned subsidiary of Mayu Global Group Bhd, has been summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to assist in an investigation.

Mayu Global stated that director Tang Tiam Hok was called in by MACC on September 19 and September 23 under the MACC Act 2009.

The company confirmed that no charges have been filed against Tang at this stage.

Mayu Global will continue monitoring the situation closely and provide further announcements regarding material developments.

The MACC issued freezing orders on September 23 targeting the banking accounts of Sunrise Manner Sdn Bhd.

These freezing orders were issued pursuant to Section 44 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The freezing orders remain valid for 90 days from their date of issuance.

The affected frozen accounts are maintained with Maybank Islamic Bhd and CIMB Bank Bhd.

Mayu Global conducted a comprehensive assessment of the group’s financial position following the account freezes.

The company evaluated cash flow projections for the next 12 months and available hire purchase facilities.

Based on this assessment, the freezing of bank accounts is not expected to have material financial or operational impact on the Mayu Group. – Bernama