MBDK rolls out comprehensive clean up strategy

PELABUHAN KLANG: The Royal Klang City Council (MBDK) has outlined a range of integrated approaches to tackle cleanliness issues, particularly in high-risk areas such as the Klang River estuary.

MBDK Mayor Datuk Abd Hamid Hussain said the steps include the establishment of the Klang District Cleanliness Task Force to coordinate cleaning strategies, strengthen enforcement and encourage community participation.

He said the council is placing particular focus on key areas such as the royal protocol roads, the city centre, tourist spots, major thoroughfares, the Port Klang Cruise Terminal and riverbanks.

“A short-term cleanliness action plan has also been developed to enhance the implementation of cleaning programmes in a more structured, systematic and targeted manner,” he said at the River Cleaning Programme held at the Royal Selangor Yacht Club today.

Abd Hamid said the proposed Klang River Clean-Up 2025 will be implemented in phases to address water pollution and floating waste.

“The total estimated cost exceeds RM4 million, including periodic maintenance over several months, reflecting MBDK’s strong commitment to long-term cleanliness efforts.

“The council also allocates nearly RM100 million annually for solid waste management and public cleaning in Klang. However, cleanliness is not the sole responsibility of local authorities. It is a collective duty that must be shared by all,” he said.

Abd Hamid noted that today’s programme was part of MBDK’s efforts in support of the Selangor Ruler, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah’s call to improve the cleanliness of the district, particularly at the river estuary.

He added that the area around the Royal Selangor Yacht Club was selected for its strategic location, which is the final stretch of the river before it flows into the Strait of Malacca, an area previously polluted by substantial waste accumulation.

A total of 500 volunteers from state agencies, fishermen’s associations and non-governmental organisations took part in the clean-up, using 30 sampan boats to cover a 22-kilometre stretch of the river estuary.