MBI PBT first to implement anti-corruption strategy – Ipoh Mayor

IPOH: The Ipoh City Council (MBI) is the first local authority (PBT) in the country to provide the Ipoh City Council Anti-Corruption Strategy (ICCACS).

Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin @ Md Daud said ICCACS in in line with the mandate of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who recently launched the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) 2024-2028, which focuses on the effectiveness of anti-corruption efforts, as well as enhancing governance and integrity in the public service administration.

Rumaizi said that he hoped all MBI staff are committed in supporting this aspiration to ensure Malaysia becomes a corruption-free country.

He said the ICCACS was developed as an effort towards a culture of integrity among the MBI employees in providing services to the community.

“The ICCACS is framed with a vision of making the Ipoh City Council an excellent organisation through the practice of outstanding governance and integrity as well as being free from corruption,“ he said in a statement issued by MBI today.

Rumaizi said alongside the vision is the mission to enhance the MBI’s quality of service through the best governance practices and a work culture with integrity based on six core strategies, namely governance, management services, services, urban planning and development, finance and procurement.

He said a total of 77 sub-strategies have been set up by committee members and these need to be implemented in efforts to achieve the ICCACS goals.

“Various activities have been planned and implemented by the MBI management. MBI is also known as one of the PBTs with a high level of integrity and not associated with corruption, abuse and misuse of power.

“Abuse of power occurs when an individual uses their position to make decisions in which they, their relatives or their associates have an interest in,“ he also said.

Rumaizi added that any form of public fund leakage caused by corruption practices will be stopped immediately and stern legal action will be taken without compromising with the perpetrators.

MBI said the ICCACS was launched by Rumaizi at the MBI Meeting Hall today. The event was also attended by the Perak Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) director Ahmad Sabri Mohamed, and secretary of the Human Resource Management Division, Office of the Perak State Secretary, Mohd Azraie Harun.