MBI sand mining concession: MACC probes 20 projects for possible corruption

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) is currently investigating 20 development projects initiated by the Selangor government which are suspected of involving corrupt activities, said its chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.

He explained that the investigation is a follow-up to the corruption case related to sand mining concession, involving Selangor Menteri Besar Incorporated (MBI), which also implicates a politician with significant influence in Selangor.

While Azam declined to disclose the names of the projects under investigation, he clarified that they are unrelated to the current Selangor administration.

Additionally, Azam mentioned that the MACC is investigating five companies, believed to be linked to two individuals who were arrested in connection with the case, along with the influential politician.

“Currently, that is all that can be shared,” he said during a press conference following the MACC Chief Commissioner’s Round Table Conference with Commercial Banks, at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, today.

Commenting on whether the said politician will be called in the near future to assist the investigation, Azam said it depends on the progress of the investigation, and if it is deemed necessary by the investigating officer.

“Please allow my investigating officers to complete their investigations first, and I will leave it to them if it is necessary to call anyone, regardless of whether they are politicians or others, to be interviewed and answer our questions.

“As of today, more than 18 individuals have been summoned to provide their statements, and I do not rule out the possibility of additional summons or new arrests in the future.

Meanwhile, Azam also denied that the investigation of the case was politically motivated.

He said that the MACC conducts an investigation based on complaints received, and the investigation will be conducted if it involves a case of public interest.

On Thursday, the MACC arrested two individuals in connection with the case, including the former chief operating officer of MBI and a businessman.