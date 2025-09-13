MBMB calls for urgent action on Bazar Kraftangan flooding issue

MELAKA: The Melaka Historic City Council has demanded immediate intervention to address persistent flooding problems at Bazar Kraftangan in Dataran Pahlawan Megamall.

Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman stated that frequent flooding during rainy seasons severely disrupts operations and impacts the livelihoods of local handicraft traders and micro-entrepreneurs.

He identified the core issue as a malfunctioning drainage system where the main water pump fails to discharge water effectively during heavy rainfall.

“This recurring problem is alarming and remains unresolved despite ongoing concerns,“ he said in an official statement posted on the council’s Facebook page.

Shadan clarified that site management and maintenance responsibilities belong to the megamall’s Joint Management Body, which receives regular maintenance fees from the council.

The council has formally urged the management body to replace the faulty water pump immediately and implement additional preventive measures without further delay.

Shadan assured that MBMB will maintain close monitoring of the situation and will not accept any delays that could further harm traders or damage the area’s tourism reputation.

The council expressed sympathy for the difficulties faced by both bazaar traders and visitors while committing to safeguard their welfare through continued intervention efforts. – Bernama