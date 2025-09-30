MBOT and BCS partnership boosts Malaysian tech professionals globally

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Board of Technologists has partnered with the British Computer Society to enhance global recognition and career mobility for Malaysia’s professional technologists and certified technicians.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Chang Lih Kang said this strategic collaboration aligns Malaysian qualifications with international standards.

“This partnership supports our nation’s vision of producing globally competitive talent and strengthens the local innovation ecosystem,“ he stated when officiating the MBOT Expert Network in Technology, Innovation and Cooperative Event 2025.

Chang urged all technology professionals to embrace lifelong learning and remain curious about emerging technologies.

He encouraged professionals to channel their expertise into innovations that deliver meaningful social impact.

The minister reaffirmed his ministry’s commitment to working with stakeholders through strong partnerships and knowledge sharing.

MBOT ENTICE 2025 marks a decade of MBOT’s efforts in professionalising Malaysia’s technical and technological workforce.

Chang highlighted MBOT’s progress in recognising more than 105,000 professional technologists and certified technicians.

“This milestone provides these professionals with the status and career pathways they deserve,“ he added.

The minister emphasised MBOT’s crucial role in giving professionals identity and recognition comparable to other established fields.

Chang announced two new initiatives by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation to nurture future tech professionals.

The MBOT Student Chapter Summit 2025 will be a national tech camp for students in technology and technical fields.

An academic excellence award will honour the top graduating student from each MBOT-accredited course this year.

MBOT presented several awards to individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Malaysia’s technology communities.

Former Universiti Teknologi Malaysia vice chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail received the National Technologist Award 2025.

AZ Tune Sdn Bhd managing director Azizol Adam was honoured with the National Technician Award 2025.

INTI International University professor Dr Leong Wai Yie was named recipient of the MBOT Woman Leadership Award.

MSXI Malaysia technical assessor Khairull Anuar Ismail received the MBOT Inspiring Technician Award 2025.

The event featured discussions among policymakers, industry leaders, technologists and educators on talent development strategies. – Bernama