MBPP conducts coastal clean-up at Permatang Tepi Laut beach

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang City Council (MBPP) has taken prompt action to clear the rubbish that had been piling up along Permatang Tepi Laut Beach, near Bayan Lepas.

MBPP Environmental Health officer Mohd Zamzuri Hussain stated that five contractors had been appointed to carry out the clean-up work.

“The rubbish along the coastline is mainly caused by litter being washed ashore by the tides.

“The amount of rubbish will usually increase when the rainy season arrives, but much of the litter, including at Permatang Tepi Laut Beach, tends to pile up after high tide,” he told Bernama.

He said this in response to a check by Bernama, which found Permatang Tepi Laut Beach littered with piles of rubbish, including plastic bottles.

Mohd Zamzuri said that the beach cleaning would be carried out daily by the appointed contractors, from 7 am to 6 pm.

He said that the contractors’ failure to perform the task could result in action being taken against them.

Mohd Zamzuri also urged the public not to throw rubbish indiscriminately, as it could lead to environmental pollution.

In the meantime, he said that 986 tonnes of rubbish were cleared from coastal areas on the island part of the state last year, with 629 tonnes recorded as of August this year.