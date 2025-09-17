MBSP issues stop-work order on developer after flash floods and mudslide

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Seberang Perai City Council has ordered an immediate work stoppage at a housing project site following yesterday’s flash flood and mudslide incident.

MBSP issued the stop-work order today to the developer of the building project at Lot PT 63 after discovering violations under the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and related by-laws.

Site inspection results revealed the developer failed to follow approved earthworks plan conditions, causing mud water to overflow into adjacent Taman Guar Perahu residential areas.

The developer also failed to provide a properly functioning sedimentation pond and did not construct temporary earth drains as required.

Additionally, the developer neglected to install retaining walls along the boundary of the neighbouring park, contributing to the flooding situation.

MBSP has ordered the developer to submit an updated land clearing mitigation plan for approval, including proposals to enlarge the sedimentation pond.

The council also mandated the construction of proper earth drains to prevent future overflow incidents.

Immediate clean-up works have been ordered for affected drains, roads and residences in the flooded areas.

The developer must install proper hoarding in areas without retaining walls to contain future soil movement.

All proposed mitigation measures must be implemented immediately before any work can resume.

Last night’s incident affected more than 50 houses across Taman Guar Perahu Indah, Taman Guar Perahu and Padang Temusu areas.

Floodwaters and mud reached depths of 0.5 metres inside homes after over an hour of heavy rainfall. – Bernama