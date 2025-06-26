MCMC delivers enhanced connectivity to Kg Bering Baru Orang Asli settlement

KOTA BHARU: Residents of the Orang Asli settlement in Kampung Bering Baru, Gua Musang, now enjoy improved connectivity thanks to proactive efforts by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Among the initiatives introduced is the provision of collective Internet access via free WiFi technology.

“Under this service, residents can access the Internet for free through the Broadband Wireless Access (BWA) facility provided.

“Registered users are entitled to 5GB of free data per month, with the option to purchase additional data through appointed agents,” MCMC said in a statement today.

Kampung Bering Baru is one of 18 Orang Asli locations in Gua Musang to benefit from BWA services under the National Digital Network (JENDELA) plan.

“As a long-term solution, MCMC has identified a site near Kampung Bering Baru for the construction of a new telecommunications tower. The proposal has been included in the next phase of infrastructure development under the JENDELA plan.

“MCMC will continue to monitor and ensure that communication coverage in this area remains optimal for the comfort and benefit of residents,” the statement added.