KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Emeritus, named the world’s top Edtech company by TIME, have entered Phase 2 of the All-Star Leadership Development Programme to improve digital competitiveness, efficiency and self-regulation in the communications industry.

This national-level programme, which focuses on developing a digital mindset and leadership traits based on MCMC’s Leadership Development Framework, has already engaged over 200 tactical leaders from MCMC.

The first cohort of Phase 2 has reached a 100 per cent completion rate, featuring professional courses from prestigious global institutions such as MIT xPRO and Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education.

With three new cohorts now in progress, both MCMC and Emeritus aim to drive growth that supports Malaysia’s economic and social development.

MCMC Chief Human Resource Officer Dr Murugappan, in a statement, emphasised the programme’s real-world impact with the completion of the first batch of Phase 2 and the commencement of three new batches.

Murugappan said this initiative underscores the importance of public and private partnerships in driving forward Malaysia’s digital agenda, wherein talent development is a substantial component.

“Through this partnership, MCMC and Emeritus aim to continue delivering exceptional learning experiences that feature a balance of digital and human-centric leadership that will not only drive digital transformation but lay the necessary groundwork that will prepare leaders for the challenges of tomorrow,” he added.

The partnership between MCMC and Emeritus aligns with Malaysia’s MyDigital initiative and the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), supporting the government’s goal to transform the nation into a digitally driven, high-income economy and regional leader in the digital sector.

Meanwhile, President for Enterprise Business at Emeritus, Jawahir Morarji, said the company is honoured to partner with MCMC to enhance the talent and capabilities of regulatory bodies and stay ahead of technological changes.

“This first batch has shown immense promise with strong results and positive feedback from the participants. Riding off this success, we are pleased to announce that the next batch of participants for this phase will begin their learning journey very soon.

“As a forerunner in edtech, we are proud to continue contributing to talent development in Malaysia by bringing our global network of experts and research-backed expertise to the All-Star Leadership Development programme,” he said.

The programme incorporates an array of learning modalities, including professional courses, coaching sessions, reflection-focused workshops, panel discussions led by industry experts and bite-sized learning approaches through Emeritus Insights.

Phase 2 offers various certificate courses curated under the digital themes of programmes from over 40 universities, including MIT xPRO and Cambridge Judge Business School Executive Education, with certificates of course completion that are directly awarded by the respective world-class institutions.

These courses include Circular Economy and Sustainability Strategies, Digital Transformation: 5 Game-Changing Technologies for Business, and Leading Organisations for High-Velocity Performance, among others.

Participants also undergo leadership development coaching conducted by International Coaching Federation-certified coaches and industry practitioners.

Emeritus Insights currently features over 5,000 video lessons from best-selling books, thought leaders, subject matter experts and top academic faculty, including legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima; comedian Hasan Minhaj; and former United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.