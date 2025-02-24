KUALA LUMPUR: Two policemen with the rank of Inspector and Corporal were arrested to assist in the investigation of a theft involving a loss of RM300,000.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the police had obtained permission to remand the two suspects, aged 44 and 34, for a day yesterday (Feb 23).

“I confirm that an investigation paper has been opened and the arrest of the two policemen is to assist in the investigation of the police report on the theft case involving a loss of RM300,000,“ he said in a statement here today.

Rusdi said the public has been advised to not make any speculations that could interfere with the investigation of the case.

“The police take this incident seriously and will conduct a thorough investigation to be brought before the court,“ he said.