MCMC investigates slanderous video against Tabung Haji, warns public

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has launched an investigation into defamatory videos circulating on social media against Tabung Haji.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the probe follows an official report filed by the pilgrimage fund’s board.

“MCMC has confirmed receiving the report and an investigation is being conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and if convicted, the perpetrator can be fined up to RM500,000,“ he stated.

Authorities are currently identifying individuals responsible for spreading the fabricated content.

“The individuals found to have spread the slanders are being identified for further action according to the law,“ Fahmi added during a press conference after launching the Denyut Nadi Merdeka Campaign.

Tabung Haji group managing director Mustakim Mohamad had previously announced filing reports with both police and MCMC regarding the matter.

He explained that posting videos with provocations and reckless accusations, especially regarding TH’s branding and governance initiatives, could cause confusion among the general public.

Fahmi advised the public against being manipulated by unscrupulous parties and referenced the case of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir as a cautionary example.

“Take lessons from previous cases, such as the case of the late Zara Qairina who was slandered to have died after being allegedly put in a washing machine,“ he emphasised.

The minister also mentioned an individual who posed as a pathologist and spread unfounded allegations on social media.

“According to Fahmi, the individual has been remanded and will be brought to court in the near future,“ he confirmed.

Regarding separate developments, Fahmi addressed the food festival organised in conjunction with the Gaza Rally at Dataran Merdeka.

He said the food festival organised in conjunction with the Gaza Rally at Dataran Merdeka, starting yesterday until tomorrow, aims to raise humanitarian funds to help the Palestinian people.

The programme is managed by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation with permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“I was informed that MAPIM is managing the food festival and the sales proceeds will be channelled directly to the people of Gaza,“ Fahmi concluded. – Bernama