KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), will continue assisting individuals and organisations facing issues related to access or content on their social media accounts.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said that MCMC is committed to helping all affected users regardless of their status by reaching out directly to social media platforms on their behalf.

“From time to time, MCMC or even myself will be approached by individuals or organisations that have had their accounts affected,“ he said.

Fahmi was speaking to reporters after attending the Gabungan Kelab Media Malaysia (GKMM) 2025 Dinner held in conjunction with the National Journalists Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration here tonight.

Also present were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Bernama Editor-in-Chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, who is also the HAWANA 2025 Project Director, and Bernama’s senior management.

Fahmi also confirmed that Meta Platforms Inc (Meta) had clarified the status of Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir’s Facebook account, which had recently lost all its posts dating back to 2022.

“The account was not hacked, apparently there was no other motive, but Meta has indicated that they are assisting to restore the posts,” he said.

Earlier, local media reported that Facebook page of a deputy minister has been sabotaged, resulting in the disappearance of his posts.

Akmal Nasrullah was reported that he noticed that all his Facebook posts since the end of 2022 had disappeared.