MCMC probes Muhyiddin’s denial on petrol subsidy claims

CYBERJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will investigate Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s denial regarding claims he defended foreigners’ rights to RON95 subsidies.

MCMC stated it would act under existing laws to examine the Pagoh MP’s social media post.

The commission noted the Prime Minister’s Office request for an investigation into the denied allegation.

“MCMC reminds the public not to misuse social media platforms to spread any unverified content,“ the commission warned.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim ordered the probe to uphold government transparency and accountability.

Anwar reportedly told Parliament an opposition MP supported foreigners benefiting from subsidy rationalisation.

Muhyiddin, also former PM, denied making statements favouring foreign access to targeted RON95 subsidies.

The Perikatan Nasional leader maintained their consistent stance prioritising Malaysians for subsidy benefits. – Bernama